Morning Buzz: $10 parking fee enforced at Grand Haven city beach

1. A $10 parking fee will now be implemented to park at the Grand Haven city beach.

The city says this money will go towards the “Saving the Catwalk” project.

Right now they’ve raised about $650,000, more than half of their $1 million goal.

There’s already construction underway to fix safety issues at the pier, but none of it includes restoration or replacement of the catwalk itself.

2. Drivers no longer need cash to get across the Mackinac Bridge; the bridge authority is now accepting credit cards.

They tested the system through Memorial Day weekend, and besides a few brief outages officials say they processed more than 2,200 transactions.

Officials hope this new feature will give customers a smoother trip to and from the U.P.

Keep in mind, credit card use may be restricted to certain lanes to prevent traffic jams.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins now only have a one game lead in the Calder Cup Final, after falling in Game Three in Syracuse on Wednesday night.

They took a 2-0 lead in their series with The Crunch out on the road. They would put up a fight, but Syracuse proved to be too much on home ice, and won with a final of 5-3.

Game Four is on Friday in Syracuse.

4. Katy Perry is coming to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

She’s scheduled to bring her “Witness: The Tour” on Thursday, December 7.

Perry will be releasing her new album “Witness” in June. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 12 p.m.

The last time she performed here was in 2014 for her “Prismatic World Tour.”

5. Scientists made a remarkable discovery in Morocco, as they unearthed the oldest known fossils of our species.

Scientists say they fossils are 300,000 years old, making them 100,000 years older than other homo sapiens remains.

The bones show our species from an early stage of evolution, and suggest that homo sapiens may have reached their modern-day form in more than one place within the continent of Africa.

However scientists added that the discovery doesn’t mean that our species originated in Northwestern Africa.