Search continues at home of missing teacher from Portage

Portage Police searching home

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police are spending a second searching the home of a missing Schoolcraft schoolteacher.

Theresa Lockhart has been missing since May 18.

Portage Police executed a search warrant Wednesday evening at her home and was on the scene until 4:00am. They returned Thursday to continue the search.

Christopher Lockhart, Theresa’s husband, has been previously identified by police as a person-of-interest in the case, but the case hasn’t been determined to be a homicide.  He was seen watching the search from the sidewalk Wednesday night, with his attorney.

