Sheriff: No connections to terrorism after IED found near lake

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says there are no connections to terrorism after a small explosive device was found near a lake.

Sheriff Richard Fuller says a suspect in the case reached out the department Thursday and is cooperating with authorities. The suspect isn’t in custody at this time, though an arrest warrant is being sought, likely for a charge of building and operating an explosive device.

In May, the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious item near La Ferre Lake in Climax Township. It turned out to be an improvised explosive device.

Jerry Trumble lives in the area and says he reported the device to 911 after a neighbor brought it to his house without knowing what it was. The Kalamazoo Public Safety Bomb Squad turned up to disable it. Trumble says it appeared to be a homemade bomb.

Fuller says the investigation into the IED and suspect so far indicates there are no connections to terrorism.

The suspect won’t be identified until a warrant is approved.