Missing teacher’s sister holding out hope she is found alive

PORTAGE, Mich. -- As the search for a missing Schoolcraft Spanish teacher continues in Portage, her sister is holding out hope she is found alive.

Theresa Lockhart was last seen leaving her home the night of May 18. Her car was later found at a nearby park & ride.

Police have said her husband, Christopher, is considered a person of interest in the case.

"I'm choosing to believe he hasn't done anything at this point in time until there's positive proof," Lockhart's sister Joan Mullowney said.

Mullowney, who lives in British Columbia, Canada, says Theresa told her about issues she had been having with Christopher about a year ago.

"She never did reveal to me the extent of the problems she had been having," Mullowney said. "But I'm thinking that really started happening since last year because there was a few months when the two of them were separated and Chris had his own apartment and was living elsewhere."

Though police have said Christopher is a person of interest in the case, he has not been charged with anything. He was seen outside his home Wednesday while police searched the property.

Police remained at the couple's home off Poplar Bluff Court Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.