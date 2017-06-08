A new study shows that even moderate drinking can have a negative impact on the brain.
The side effects of moderate drinking
-
Schumer seizes on Trump team’s offer to work with Dems
-
Is wine healthy?
-
Northern Michigan University to debut new ‘body farm’
-
House sets risky health care vote after Trump demands it
-
Trump team ultimatum: No more talks, time to vote
-
-
Art Van offering free American flag replacements this summer
-
West side pub torn down for new development, Meijer
-
Pregnant Muskegon woman shows off moves in ‘Baby Momma Dance’
-
GOP leaders delay ObamaCare replacement vote
-
Will 100% fruit juice make your child gain weight?
-
-
Dozens of customers pay it forward at Lowell BBQ restaurant
-
‘Poison’ buys local golf cart before Van Andel Arena show
-
Flint mayor to make recommendation on city’s water source