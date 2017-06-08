Whitehall baseball comes alive in time to win district title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Mich -- The season didn't start the way the Whitehall baseball team hoped, but it's not how you start it's how you finish and the Vikings have started to play well.

Whitehall beat Central States Gold champion Big Rapids 14-2 last Saturday at Chippewa Hills to win the schools 6th district title in the last 7 years.

The Vikings now get set to play in a division 2 regional at Cadillac against Sault Ste Marie at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sparta meets Ogemaw Heights in the semifinal with the winners scheduled to meet at 2 p.m..