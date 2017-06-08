× Wyoming and Kentwood see increase in thefts from vehicles

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety and the Kentwood Police Department are both reminding the public to lock their vehicles when left unattended.

Both agencies have reported several larcenies from vehicles in different neighborhoods in the last week. These crimes occurred between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.. The thefts in Kentwood took place in the area of Princeton Estates and the surrounding neighborhood. The thefts in Wyoming occurred in Chateau Hills neighborhood and the neighborhood along Valleyridge Avenue SE.

Reports indicate that the suspect looked for unlocked cars parked in the street, driveways, and in open garages. Reports also indicate the suspect took cash, medication, and new or high-end electronics. There were also many cars that were ransacked, but had no items missing.

According to multiple reports, the suspect is a male of slim build, and an approximate height of 5’10”. Some reports also mention that the suspect may have been riding a bicycle or carrying a red backpack.

Both departments encourage these simple safety tips to keep your valuables safe:

Lock your vehicle when it is unattended

Hide or keep valuables out of sight

Remove portable electronic devices such as smart phones and GPS navigation systems

Please report suspicious activity when it is occurring

The departments will continue their investigations. If you have any information about these larcenies, please contact either the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300, the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.