Burger Building Competition with Garage Bar & Grill

Posted 11:57 AM, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, June 9, 2017

Leigh Ann and Todd took their competitive edge into the kitchen with Garage Bar and Grill, as they get ready to serve up some great dishes for the Meijer LPGA Grand Taste event.

Garage Bar and Grill provided each host with multiple ingredients, and had a friendly competition to see who could build the best burger. Vote for your favorite burger in the comments or on our Facebook page.

If those burgers look mouth-watering, head to Grand Taste on June 16 through 18.

Daily tickets costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids, and a full weekend pass costs $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s