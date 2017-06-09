Burger Building Competition with Garage Bar & Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leigh Ann and Todd took their competitive edge into the kitchen with Garage Bar and Grill, as they get ready to serve up some great dishes for the Meijer LPGA Grand Taste event.

Garage Bar and Grill provided each host with multiple ingredients, and had a friendly competition to see who could build the best burger. Vote for your favorite burger in the comments or on our Facebook page.

If those burgers look mouth-watering, head to Grand Taste on June 16 through 18.

Daily tickets costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids, and a full weekend pass costs $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.