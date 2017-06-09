× Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taking $5K bribe

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A former suburban Detroit government official who pleaded guilty to taking a $5,000 bribe has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Former New Haven Trustee Christopher Craigmiles learned his punishment on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Port Huron. He’s among a number of elected officials and businessmen snared in an ongoing corruption investigation in Macomb County.

The 43-year-old Craigmiles wanted probation instead of prison and apologized to his family and New Haven residents. He tried to avoid a prison sentence by arguing he needed to remain free because his wife is on a kidney transplant list, but prosecutors opposed his request.

Prosecutors say Craigmiles accepted $5,000 in FBI funds from an undercover agent in exchange for a vote on a contract for a trash hauling company.