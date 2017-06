× Former treasurer embezzles $82K from soccer club

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The former treasurer of the Sailor Soccer Club in Norton Shores appeared in Muskegon County on Wednesday, June 7 after she allegedly embezzled close to $82K from the club.

Misty Diller was sentenced by Judge Timothy G. Hicks to five years probation and 90 days in jail with no work release. Diller will also have to pay restitution.

According to officials, Diller used the embezzled money for her business and for personal purchases.