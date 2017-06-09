Man sentenced to prison for driving drunk, causing fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who admitted to causing a fatal crash while “super drunk” has been sentenced to between six and 20 years in prison.

Michael Hoogewind pleaded no contest in March to Operating Under the Influence Causing Death for a fatal crash that killed a Greenville man in November. Hoogewind had driven through a stop sign at Lincoln Lake Road and Six Mile Road in Grattan Township, hitting the other car.

Hoogewind’s BAC level was 0.23, almost three times the legal limit.

Hoogewind had a prior conviction which led to the sentencing.

 

