Morning Buzz: Grand Rapids pools and water parks now open

1. The pools and water parks in Grand Rapids are open for the season!

Younger residents of the city can get in for a dollar, and it’s $2 for adults. For non-residents, admission is $4.

The water parks are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Each pool has its own hours, and can be found at the city’s website.

2. The Indian Trails Golf Course in Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids opens today too!

The area recently got a $2.8 million facelift, which included a new irrigation system, a state of the art practice and teaching facility, and a new driving range.

There’s also a golf tournament on Saturday at 8 a.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at indiatrailsgc.org.

3. It’s Vintage Motorcycle weekend at the Gilmore Car Museum.

On Saturday, riders can participate in the 10th annual Vintage Motorcycle Ride. The ride is open ot all vintage motorcycles 25 years and older.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride begins at 10 a.m.

On Sunday there’ll be a motorcycle show and swap meet starting at 9 a.m.

More information can be found at gilmorecarmuseum.org.

4. The City of Ludington is looking to break the record for the most people making sand angels at a beach at the Be Someone’s Angel event on Saturday.

On top of being a Guinness World Record attempt, it’s a fundraiser for the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Service Center.

$20 donations are suggested to enter in the record-breaking event.

The current record is 350, and organizers are trying for 5,000, so head to Stearns Park at 12 p.m. to join in.

5. National Rosé Day is taking place on Saturday.

According to a new report, the majority of Americans enjoy rosé for the refreshing taste. More than half would find a glass of rosé more refreshing than a Popsicle on a hot summer day.

Here in West Michigan, St. Julian Winery offers a variety of these great pink wines, so it might be a good weekend to pick up a bottle and say “cheers” to summer.