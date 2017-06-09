Motorcyclist in serious condition in Ottawa County crash

ROBINSON Twp., Mich — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after he collided with a truck on Bass Drive and 96th Avenue in Robinson Township.

Police responded to the call of a motorcyclist in a field around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to find an accident with a truck and motorcyclist.

19-year-old Grant Hammil of Grand Rapids was traveling in his truck on 96th Avenue when he said he saw the motorcyclist in the distance on Bass Drive, according to police.

When Hammil turned the corner he hit the 26-year-old Ron Green of West Olive, seriously injuring him.

Green was transported to Spectrum Hospital and is listed in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation, but police believe speed may have been a factor.