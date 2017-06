Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Passengers flying out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport starting Sunday morning will notice a change in security screening.

Passengers flying out of Concourse B will be screened in the new consolidated security checkpoint. Concourse A passengers will switch over on June 25.

The changes are part of the airport's $45 million Gateway Transformation Project that is including new restrooms, new stores, new restaurants and more.