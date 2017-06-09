Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl out of Wyoming.

Police say Adrianna Nicole Anderson was last seen getting off a school bus on Friday around noon in the area of Longstreet and Cricklewood SW.

Police say she is a white female, 4’5,” 110 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police say they don’t know what Adrianna was wearing when she disappeared, but she was carrying a leopard print backpack.

If you know anything about Adrianna’s whereabouts, call police.