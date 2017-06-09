× Police: Passenger runs off after SUV crashes into Grand Haven home, driver arrested

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. Police are looking for at least one suspect after an SUV reportedly crashed into a home on Friday evening.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Facebook Page, the driver of the SUV drove off after police tried to stop them for speeding and reckless driving.

Police say after a brief police pursuit the driver crashed into home near the intersection of Waverly and Cutler in Grand Haven.

One of the suspects ran off and police say the K-9 unit was brought in to try and track them down. Police say the driver was arrested.

No injuries were reported.