Portage business fire causes $105K in damages

PORTAGE, Mich. — The cause of a fire at J Rettenmaier USA is still unclear, but according to the Portage Department of Public Safety Fire Division it resulted in approximately $105K worth of damages.

Officials responded to the fire at 1615 Vanderbilt Avenue in Portage just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews battled the fire for about 25 minutes before it was contained. Following containment, officials spent the next few hours performing suppression, ventilation and overhaul.

No one was hurt in this incident.