Runners will conquer roads, trails, and sand in The Lake Michigan RTS 10K

There are plenty of roads, trails, and sand in West Michigan, so why not combine all of those things into "the toughest race runners will ever love?"

The Lake Michigan RTS is a race that includes all of these types of terrain in a 10K race across the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Proceeds from the race will go to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Lake Michigan RTS has raised over $90,000 for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital over the past 19 years.

The Lake Michigan RTS will take place on July 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration packet pick-up will be at Gazelle Sports in Holland.

Registration cost $45 if runners sign up before July 6, after that it will cost $50 until the day of the race.

To sign up or to learn more information, visit gazellesports.com/wp/lake-michigan-rts/.