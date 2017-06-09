Schoolcraft high school pens poem for missing teacher

Posted 12:24 PM, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 01:05PM, June 9, 2017

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — The high school that missing teacher Theresa Lockhart taught at has issued a statement in the form of a poem.

Theresa Lockhart (Photo provided by the Portage Department of Public Safety)

Superintendent of Schoolcraft schools, Rusty Stitt, told FOX 17 Friday morning that the school had penned a poem as a sort of statement on the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart.  Lockhart was a Spanish teacher at the high school.

Stitt said that school staff was wearing red Friday to honor Theresa. They have also hung up red ribbons around the school as a way to keep her in mind as the community waits for answers.

The poem was penned by Doug Martin, the English Department Chair at Schoolcraft High School.

For Theresa
We offer up our prayers today
In fervent, whispered tones
For all the sorrows and the fears
For all the dark unknowns

We seek for answers, yearn for light
To make the shadows flee
And hope and pray you may be safe
Held in the arms of He

Who watches over all of us
Who made the moon and stars
Who created every living thing
In this broken world of ours

Wherever you may be tonight
May He who knows all things
Bestow on you, His faithful child,
The peace that His Word brings

He knows our anguish and our trials
The secrets that we’ve kept
May we remember in our pain
That even Jesus wept

And so, dear friend, allow us all
As we for answers grope
To let the tears fall down like rain
As we all pray in hope

Author: Doug Martin
Schoolcraft Community Schools
High School English Department Chair

 

One of the ribbons hanging at Schoolcraft High School

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s