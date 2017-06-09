Schoolcraft high school pens poem for missing teacher

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — The high school that missing teacher Theresa Lockhart taught at has issued a statement in the form of a poem.

Superintendent of Schoolcraft schools, Rusty Stitt, told FOX 17 Friday morning that the school had penned a poem as a sort of statement on the disappearance of Theresa Lockhart. Lockhart was a Spanish teacher at the high school.

Stitt said that school staff was wearing red Friday to honor Theresa. They have also hung up red ribbons around the school as a way to keep her in mind as the community waits for answers.

The poem was penned by Doug Martin, the English Department Chair at Schoolcraft High School.