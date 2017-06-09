Suspect sought in liquor robbery; dragging cashier with car

Posted 1:38 PM, June 9, 2017, by

LOWELL, Mich. – Silent Observer is asking for tips in finding the man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of liquor and dragged a cashier a short distance with his car while getting away.

The suspect allegedly stole from a store in Lowell.  According to Silent Observer, when an employee confronted the man in the parking lot, he backed up his car with the door open, dragging the woman a short distance.

Silent Observer offers rewards for tips that lead to arrests. If you have any information on this, contact them on their website or at 616-774-2345.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s