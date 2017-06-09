Suspect sought in liquor robbery; dragging cashier with car

LOWELL, Mich. – Silent Observer is asking for tips in finding the man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of liquor and dragged a cashier a short distance with his car while getting away.

The suspect allegedly stole from a store in Lowell. According to Silent Observer, when an employee confronted the man in the parking lot, he backed up his car with the door open, dragging the woman a short distance.

Silent Observer offers rewards for tips that lead to arrests. If you have any information on this, contact them on their website or at 616-774-2345.