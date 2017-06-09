Trump says he’s willing to testify under oath on Comey interactions

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to news reports, Iohannis said the meetings agenda was supposed to include talks on economic investment and security issues related to Russia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(AP) President Donald Trump says he’s “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.
Trump insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave Thursday to the Senate intelligence committee. Comey testified under oath.
Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.
He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.