Weekend Closures: Expect backups on I-196 and I-94

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To weekend road projects are expected to created backups in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo/Portage. Here's how the closures of lanes and ramps shapes up:
I-196:
- Eastbound: Left lane closed from Market Avenue at the Grand River to Lane Avenue.
- Westbound: Right lane closed from US-131 to Market Avenue
- Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196. Detour: Using the left lane of US-131, exit to eastbound I-196, exit at College Avenue, enter eastbound I-196.
- Ramp closed from westbound I-196 to Lake Michigan Drive. Detour: Exit at Lane Avenue, south to Lake Michigan Drive west.
- Ramp closed from eastbound Lake Michigan Drive to eastbound I-196. Detour: Continue east on Lake Michigan Drive, north on Lane Avenue to I-196.
- All of this scheduled from Friday 8 p.m. to Sunday 3 p.m.
I-94:
- Lane closures eastbound and westbound between Oakland Drive and 12th Street.
- Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-94. Detour: Exit to westbound I-94, exit at 9th Street, enter eastbound I-94.
- Scheduled from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
I-96:
- Lane closure on eastbound I-96 in Clinton County from Mile 88 to Exit 90 Grand River Avenue, right where I-96 merges with I-96 in the Lansing area.
- Scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
