Weekend Closures: Expect backups on I-196 and I-94

Posted 10:32 AM, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:33AM, June 9, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To weekend road projects are expected to created backups in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo/Portage. Here's how the closures of lanes and ramps shapes up:

I-196:

  • Eastbound: Left lane closed from Market Avenue at the Grand River to Lane Avenue.
  • Westbound: Right lane closed from US-131 to Market Avenue
  • Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196. Detour: Using the left lane of US-131, exit to eastbound I-196, exit at College Avenue, enter eastbound I-196.
  • Ramp closed from westbound I-196 to Lake Michigan Drive. Detour: Exit at Lane Avenue, south to Lake Michigan Drive west.
  • Ramp closed from eastbound Lake Michigan Drive to eastbound I-196. Detour: Continue east on Lake Michigan Drive, north on Lane Avenue to I-196.
  • All of this scheduled from Friday 8 p.m. to Sunday 3 p.m.

I-94:

  • Lane closures eastbound and westbound between Oakland Drive and 12th Street.
  • Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-94. Detour: Exit to westbound I-94, exit at 9th Street, enter eastbound I-94.
  • Scheduled from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

I-96:

  • Lane closure on eastbound I-96 in Clinton County from Mile 88 to Exit 90 Grand River Avenue, right where I-96 merges with I-96 in the Lansing area.
  • Scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s