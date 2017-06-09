Weekend lake forecast

Posted 12:12 PM, June 9, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN- A lot of people will be headed out to the lake this weekend, but what are the conditions like along the lakeshore?

Friday morning, some of the lake temperatures were still pretty cool.  Waves haven’t been very big along the lakeshore in recent days, but we’ll see a slow increase in them over the next 24 hours.

Winds out of the south and southwest will slowly increase throughout the afternoon and evening so you can expect those waves to pick up throughout the day.

This image is a forecast model of the waves on Saturday afternoon at 2 PM.  Expect 2-3′ waves at this point, with waves building to up to 5 feet in some locations by the late evening.

You won’t have to worry about rain though.  There may be an isolated shower Sunday morning the further north you go, but generally you’ll have a dry weekend and good conditions along the lake.

