1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash

Posted 12:20 AM, June 10, 2017, by
coplights

File photo

MASON TWP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a fiery crash killed a man and seriously injured another Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened on US 12 at Tharp Lake Road around 2:07 p.m.

Their investigation shows Adam Graigo, 23, of Bristol, Indiana, was driving a truck northbound on Tharp Lake Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a car driven by David Michael Steven, 22, of Cassopolis.

Steven was pronounced dead on scene and Graigo was ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire. He was not burned in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital last lasted in critical condition.

It is not clear if either driver was wearing their seat belt or if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s