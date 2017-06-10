× 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash

MASON TWP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a fiery crash killed a man and seriously injured another Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened on US 12 at Tharp Lake Road around 2:07 p.m.

Their investigation shows Adam Graigo, 23, of Bristol, Indiana, was driving a truck northbound on Tharp Lake Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a car driven by David Michael Steven, 22, of Cassopolis.

Steven was pronounced dead on scene and Graigo was ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire. He was not burned in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital last lasted in critical condition.

It is not clear if either driver was wearing their seat belt or if alcohol played a role in the crash.