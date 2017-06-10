× 2 motorcycle riders hospitalized after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people who were riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after a Friday night crash in Cass County.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash on Dutch Settlement near Glenwood in Wayne Township at 9:57 p.m. Saturday. The investigation showed that Tyler Scott Wade, 21, of Dowagiac was eastbound on Dutch Settlement attempting to turn into a driveway on the north side of the roadway when he failed to yield the right of way to a westbound motorcycle ridden by Michael Scott Friske, 42, of Dowagiac and the two collided.

Friske was transported by Medflight to Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind., for treatment of injuries while Cherrell Marie Merwin, 32, of Dowagiac, a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.

Wade and a passenger in his vehicle, Grace Leann Locke, were not injured in the accident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Pride Care Ambulance, the Wayne Township Fire Department, the Cassopolis Fire Department and the Pokagon Tribal Police.

Safety belts and helmets were used by those involved in the crash.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.