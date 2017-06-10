× Sleeping driver’s truck runs into neighbors’ house

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A drunken driver has been arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving home and running into a neighbor’s house with his pickup truck.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott reports that at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 66000 block of County Road 388 in Geneva Township after a pickup crashed into a residence and was attempting to flee the scene.

The driver and truck were gone prior to deputies’ arrival, but after investigation both were located in the area.

It was discovered that the 56-year-old man from Geneva Township who was driving was intoxicated and fell asleep behind the wheel as he passed his own home, driving through a stop sign and intersection before leaving the roadway and crashing into an unsuspecting victim’s home.

The elderly homeowners were not injured.

The driver was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated and is being held at the Van Buren County Jail.

The report will be forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.