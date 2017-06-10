BISSELL Blocktail Party looks forward to another fun, successful year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Come celebrate pets of all kinds for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s 12th annual Blocktail Party.

From 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13th, join BISSELL for a night of pets, food, drinks and fundraising to benefit the animal welfare organization and the rescues they serve. Mangiamo! is the setting again this year, but also look out for tasty food provided by Furniture City Creamery, Kangaroo Kitchen, Kitchen Sage, Saburba, Sweetie-licious, Twisted Rooster and Yesterdog. Don’t worry – your pets won’t go hungry either. ‘Yappetizers’ will be on hand, as will a bandana decorating station, terot card reader, silent auction and caricatures of you and your pet courtesy of ArtPrize winner Chris LaPorte.

Tickets, which cost $100 per person and include two complimentary drinks and appetizers, are available now until June 13. To get yours, click here.