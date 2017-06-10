GR Public library to host touch-a-truck petting zoo Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The front of the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Children’s Museum will look like a construction site Saturday for a touch-a-truck event for kids.

A variety of trucks will be on display from the Kent County Road Commission and surrounding cities, giving kids the chance to get up close and inside of their favorite construction trucks.

There will also be hands-on activities and delicious snacks for the whole family.

Kids who sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge at the event will receive a bag.

Parking is available at Sheldon Avenue and Library Street as well as in the main library’s parking lot.