GRPD investigating shooting homicide on SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department was investigating the death of a 28-year-old man on the city's southeast side as a homicide Saturday afternoon.

GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon told FOX 17 that a man was shot to death at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Sheldon Boulevard SE. He said officers were on the scene near Sheldon and Oakes Street investigating the shooting as a homicide. Dixon also tells FOX 17 was in a wheelchair at the time of the shooting.

"This is a very unfortunate situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," said Dixon. "Due to the lack of information available, we are requesting that if anyone knows what happened to please call the police."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members confirm Demond Bridgeforth was the man shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

If you have any information call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.