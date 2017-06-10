GRPD investigating shooting homicide on SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department was investigating the death of a 28-year-old man on the city's southeast side as a homicide Saturday afternoon.
GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon told FOX 17 that a man was shot to death at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Sheldon Boulevard SE. He said officers were on the scene near Sheldon and Oakes Street investigating the shooting as a homicide. Dixon also tells FOX 17 was in a wheelchair at the time of the shooting.
"This is a very unfortunate situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," said Dixon. "Due to the lack of information available, we are requesting that if anyone knows what happened to please call the police."
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members confirm Demond Bridgeforth was the man shot and killed Saturday afternoon.
If you have any information call police at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.
7 comments
steve
According to TV8, the victim was in a wheelchair because he was paralyzed from having been shot previously. What in hell is the world coming to?
Old Bob
I am sure if we only had better police relation with the public this wouldn’t have happen. Someone should bring this to the attention to the two city commissioners, who are so far out of touch with reality they think if the police kiss the butts of the thugs this will stop.
Locks the scum bags up and keep them there. That will solve the problem. Or, shoot first and ask questions latter. My personal choice.
Common cents
#blacklivesdontmattertootherblacks
matchtröjor fotboll
matchtröjor fotboll
What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re no longer really a lot more smartly-favored than you
might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You understand thus
significantly relating to this matter, produced me in my opinion imagine it from
so many numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved except it is
one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice.
All the time maintain it up!
learnedmylesson25
Another horrible area of GR.Are there many good ones left?Maybe past Leonard/Walker,west and north,East GR,but the city is in total freefall into slum territory.Was this guys murder a sequel to his first shooting?My guess.
vex game
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this post as well as from our argument made at
this place.
power-puschel.nikolai-dragneel.de
Olá todos , aqui сada սm eѕtá compartilhando
еstas experiência , Portanto tеm agradável ler isto
blog , e ᥱu costumava visite isto site o
tempo todо. https://power-puschel.nikolai-dragneel.de/index.php?mod=users&action=view&id=13843