GRPD: Multiple victims stabbed following argument
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of stabbing three people following a fight at a home on the city’s southeast side.
The incident happened in the 700 block of Neland Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Saturday.
We’re told as many as three people were injured in the incident that police say possibly stemmed from a fight.
The victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening at this time.
There is no suspect in custody at this time and no description was immediate available.