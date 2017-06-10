GRPD: Multiple victims stabbed following argument

Posted 3:15 AM, June 10, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of stabbing three people following a fight at a home on the city’s southeast side.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Neland Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Saturday.

We’re told as many as three people were injured in the incident that police say possibly stemmed from a fight.

The victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening at this time.

There is no suspect in custody at this time and no description was immediate available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s