4 people stabbed following Grand Rapids fight

Posted 3:15 AM, June 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, June 10, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the suspects accused of stabbing four people following a fight at a home on the city's southeast side.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Neland Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Saturday.

We're told as many as four people were injured in the incident that police say possibly stemmed from a fight.

The victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening at this time.

There is no description of the suspects and no one in custody at this time.

Police say they are looking for as many as five suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.

