4 people stabbed following Grand Rapids fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the suspects accused of stabbing four people following a fight at a home on the city's southeast side.
The incident happened in the 700 block of Neland Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Saturday.
We're told as many as four people were injured in the incident that police say possibly stemmed from a fight.
The victims injuries are said to be non-life threatening at this time.
There is no description of the suspects and no one in custody at this time.
Police say they are looking for as many as five suspects in this case.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.
4 comments
simple
GIVE THEM ALL A GUN AND A PINT OF VODKA…..PROBLEM SOVLED
steve
What’s that old song title….lemme think. I remember it now,”Just Another Day in Paradise”. When are the law abiding people in this city going to stop having their lives’ direction determined by a relatively small number of knuckle dragging thugs and take their own lives back?
mettleurge
How does this affect you, then? Afraid for your property equity underwater mortgage?
Old Bob
I bet they were all privilege white people, who else would do something like this.