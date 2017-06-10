Police hoping to ID credit card cloning suspect

Posted 1:08 AM, June 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10AM, June 10, 2017

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer Kent County is hoping to identify a man accused of using of making fraudulent purchases in West Michigan.

Deputies say the suspect used a cloned credit card at a gas station in Wyoming and a grocery store in Wyoming back on May 17.

Silent Observer is hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect caught on surveillance images.

If you know anything you are being asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. All tips are anonymous.

