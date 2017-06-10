Police investigate Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 21-year-old man has died after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Terrace Apartment complex in Benton Harbor. The man was taken to Lakeland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released details what may have led up to the shooting and say they’re following several leads and questioning several people.

They’re classifying this case as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (269) 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

