× 1 dead and 1 critical in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal traffic crash Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of South Burdick Street and East Cork Street in the city.

The crash left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to Kalamazoo Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

The incident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.