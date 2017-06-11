Allendale Comes Back to Win Regional Finals Against EGR

HOLLAND, Mich. -- East Grand Rapids and Allendale played in the division 2 baseball regional finals on Saturday at Hope College.

EGR started things off with a big lead, but the 7th inning would bring trouble for the Pioneers as Allendale came back from their 11-7 deficit to win 12-11 the final in Holland.

