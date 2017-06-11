× Car fire awakens visitors staying at hotel

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters were called to a secluded parking lot in the back of the Lazy T Motel early Sunday to fight a fire that started in a parked car.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Plainfield Avenue NE and completely engulfed the front end of the car.

The fire was put out just after 6:30 a.m.

One person staying inside the hotel says she woke up to the sounds of sirens.

It is not clear what started the fire or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more information.