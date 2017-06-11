× Cousins charged for trying to use bogus checks

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two women, who police say are cousins, have been charged after allegedly trying to pass forged checks at several banks around the state.

Sherray Cynthia Littleton, 37, and Denell Leshawn Littleton, 26, both from Detroit, were charged Friday with uttering and publishing a check which is a felony. Both have since been bonded out.

The charges come after Ionia County deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to the Preferred Credit Union on Story Road in Otisco Township on reports of a person trying to pass a forged check. Deputies were able to catch up with the person at the Belding branch of the Preferred Credit Union, where the person tried it again.

Through their investigation and interviewing the person, they arrested a second person who had allegedly passed forged checks at the same location on a different day.

A third male suspect who is not being identified at this time has not yet been charged.