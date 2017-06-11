EGR Boy’s Lacrosse Wins First State Title Since 2009

Posted 12:47 AM, June 11, 2017, by

HOWELL, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team faced off against Forest Hills Central on Saturday in the division 2 state finals at Howell Parker Middle School.

East Grand Rapids came away with the 11-9 win, winning their first lacrosse state title since 2009.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s