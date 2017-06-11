EGR Girls Lacrosse Fall to Cranbrook-Kingswood

Posted 12:43 AM, June 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45AM, June 11, 2017

BRIGHTON, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team was looking for their sixth straight state championship on Saturday as they took on Cranbrook-Kingswood who they defeated the past two years.

But this year, the game went to double overtime, and Cranbrook came away with the 16-15 win.

