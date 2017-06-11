But this year, the game went to double overtime, and Cranbrook came away with the 16-15 win.
EGR Girls Lacrosse Fall to Cranbrook-Kingswood
-
East Grand Rapids rolls past Cranbrook, into state championship game
-
Rockford girls lacrosse relies on experience in pursuit of 5th straight state championship
-
East Grand Rapids advances to regional final with win over Spring Lake
-
Forest Hills Central lacrosse downs Rockford
-
East Grand Rapids Lacrosse Working to Win State Title
-
-
East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse beats Forest Hills Eastern
-
Hudsonville rolls to regional lacrosse victory
-
Forest Hills Central Boys Lacrosse Headed to Sixth Straight State Semifinals
-
Rockford Lacrosse Beats Brighton 12-5 in State Quarterfinals
-
Rockford boys lacrosse set to play 14-time defending state champion Brother Rice
-
-
Grandville tops West Ottawa in lacrosse regional 7-6
-
Byron Center Lacrosse honors a teammate fighting cancer
-
Rockford boys lacrosse wins Regional Championship