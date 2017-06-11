× First 90 degree day likely today

WEST MICHIGAN — The last time we officially hit 90° or higher at the Grand Rapids Airport was on September 6 of last year. It looks like we’ll see our first 90° degree day of 2017 today!

Yesterday we came close, with a high of 89°. With plenty of sunshine today the airmass in place will likely warm even further, so a high of 90° or higher is a good bet. A cold front to our north will stall out over northern Michigan today, keeping us in the same hot, humid airmass.

Southwest winds will persist today, keeping the waters rough on Lake Michigan. In fact, a small craft advisory is in effect through this evening for all of the West Michigan lakeshore:

Rain-free weather is expected in most areas through Tuesday, although an isolated shower or storm is possible north of Grand Rapids tomorrow. Here is how Future Track HD sees things on Monday evening:

We’ll have a better opportunity to pick up some rain Wednesday through Saturday. A slow cooling trend is also on tap for that time period, although temperatures will remain above average for this time of year (keep in mind our average high and low for this date in Grand Rapids are 78°/57°.)