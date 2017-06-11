Spring Lake Softball Wins Division 2 Regionals

Posted 12:50 AM, June 11, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Wayland Union and Spring Lake softball went head to head in the division 2 regionals on Saturday at Hope College.

Spring Lake took the lead in the 4th inning and didn't look back, winning 7-3 the final over Wayland.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s