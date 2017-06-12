× AG Sessions requests his testimony be open to the public

(AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he wants his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee to be open to the public.

The Justice Department says Sessions has requested Tuesday’s committee hearing be open because he “believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.”

The Justice Department says Sessions looks forward to answering the committee’s questions.

Sessions faces questions about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. He recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the ambassador. He had told lawmakers at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.