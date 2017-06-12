Teen dies after car and train crash in Zeeland Twp.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl died Monday after a car and train crash in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Chicago Drive.

Authorities say Samantha Lubbers was coming out of her driveway when she drove her vehicle on the railroad tracks and it was struck on the passenger side by the train.

It then rolled over and she was pinned inside.

Close friend tells me Samantha Lubbers was a lovely young lady who will be greatly missed @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/HiDxzuzQyS — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) June 12, 2017

She was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital by AeroMed. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said in a release.