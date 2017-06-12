Teen dies after car and train crash in Zeeland Twp.

Posted 2:55 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25PM, June 12, 2017

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  A 17-year-old girl died Monday after a car and train crash in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Chicago Drive.

Authorities say Samantha Lubbers was coming out of her driveway when she drove her vehicle on the railroad tracks and it was struck on the passenger side by the train.

It then rolled over and she was pinned inside.

She was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital by AeroMed.  She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

2 comments

  • Bud

    Tragic accident, I feel for the family and friends.
    Was the train pulling or pushing the cars, and did the train operator blow the whistle as required by law at the crossing?

    Reply
