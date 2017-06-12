Detroit seeks bus, emergency response vehicle mechanics

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is seeking mechanics, welders and garage workers to help maintain buses and emergency response vehicles.

A General Services Department job fair is scheduled Tuesday to fill dozens of positions that range in skill level. They include auto repair foreman, auto service attendant, certified emergency vehicle and auto service technicians, body mechanic and senior motor vehicle dispatcher.

Responsibilities include upkeep of more than 2,000 police cars, fire engines, ambulances and other vehicles.

Some jobs start at $9.89 an hour. Salaried positions range from $20,500 to $61,000. The job fair runs from 4-8 p.m. at the General Services Department Davison Yard.

