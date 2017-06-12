Explore and discover historic buildings at Hidden Kalamazoo Tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walking down the streets of downtown Kalamazoo, there are numerous building that date back to the 1800s. Some are old and untouched, and others have been completely rehabilitated, but not many people get to see inside these historic buildings.

Curiosity from the community has grown, and that's why the Kalamazoo Historic Preservation Commission is allowing people to tour these buildings for their 5th annual Hidden Kalamazoo Tours.

The tour consists of 20 buildings and is self-guided, so people can visit the buildings at their own pace. Once they've reached the building, there will be a tour guide inside available to answer questions, educate people about historic preservation and about Kalamazoo's local heritage.

Some of the highlights from this year's tour includes the following buildings:

Ladies Library – 333 South Park

Park Club – 219 West South

Masonic Temple – 309 North Rose

Park Trades – 334 West Kalamazoo

Old Dog (Star Building) – 402 East Kalamazoo

Muleskinner – 316 East Water

Tours of each building take about 20 to 30 minutes, and all require climbing up stairs.

Tickets for the tours cost $15 and can be found at the following locations:

Spirit of Kalamazoo at 154 South Kalamazoo Mall

at 154 South Kalamazoo Mall D&W at 2103 Parkview at Oakland

at 2103 Parkview at Oakland D&W at 525 Romence in Portage

at 525 Romence in Portage Kalamazoo City Hall at 241 W. South – Treasurer’s office

at 241 W. South – Treasurer’s office Kalamazoo Public Services Building at 415 Stockbridge

at 415 Stockbridge Douglas and Son Paint at 231 W Cedar Street

Tours of the buildings will take place on June 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit hidddenkalamazoo.com.