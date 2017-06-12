Fire destroys mobile home, but sleeping family gets out safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Fire destroyed a mobile home on Belvedere Street south of 84th Street in Byron Township early Monday, but the family sleeping inside was awakened in time to make it out safely.

The first call for help was received before 3 a.m., and units from three departments eventually worked at the scene. The first units found flames visible.

Initial thoughts from firefighters were that the fire started outside the mobile home and worked its way inside, but a cause has not been determined.

There were no injuries, and the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

The home is a total loss.