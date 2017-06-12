Forest Hills Northern forced to play semifinal without goalie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer will meet Holland Christian in a division 2 semifinal Tuesday at Grand Rapids Christian High School and the Huskies will do so without their regular goalie.

Amanda Young received a red card in FHN's regional final win over Spring Lake must sit out one more game before returning.

Lauren Kozal played the final 60 minutes in net against Spring Lake, 1-0 win, and will do so again Tuesday. Kozal play goalie on her club team and is headed to Michigan State next year to play goalie as well so the Huskies feel they are in good hands.

"Lauren is a great keeper and we have a great midfield and everything" senior Natalie Belsito said. "It's pretty easy to stay focused knowing that we have great players out there and we have a great goalie in the back of the net, too."