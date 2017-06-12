Four inmates, including one murderer, escape from Oklahoma jail

Posted 1:19 PM, June 12, 2017, by

 

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)– Authorities in Lincoln County are searching for inmates who escaped from the county jail.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that multiple inmates have escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.

Officials say that between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday, four inmates escaped from the jail.

Investigators believe they likely escaped through the ventilation system.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brian Allen Moody, 41-year-old Sonny Baker and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight were all in jail for property crimes.

However, investigators say 31-year-old Jeremy Irvin was in jail on a count of first-degree murder.

Moody is described as a white man, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 102 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Brian Moody

Baker is described as a white man, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Sonny Baker

Both Moody and Baker are from the southwest part of Lincoln County.

Goodnight is described as a white man, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Trey Goodnight

He is from the Shawnee area in Pottawatomie County.

Irvin is a white man, standing 6’1″ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jeremy Irvin

Residents in the area are encouraged to take precautions and to report anything suspicious to authorities.

This is the second escape in several months at the jail.

In March, three inmates escaped from the Lincoln County Jail by crawling through a vent. Moody and Baker were a part of that group of escapees.

However, they were all captured and taken into custody a short time later.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s