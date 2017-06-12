× Kalamazoo opening some hydrants to beat the heat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The heat is on and some people are taking it upon themselves to find relief by opening fire hydrants.

The City of Kalamazoo is reminding people to not do that, as it can cause traffic problems, underground pipes can break, and people can be injured.

However, since it is really hot out there, the city is opening some hydrants Monday for residents to find relief. The open hydrants are at:

• Back end of Interfaith (building 1038) far NW corner

• Burrell and Lawrence

• Krom and Clay

• Washington and March

• Sherwood at Roosevelt Apartments

• Clarence and Jackson

• Hays Park and March

The hydrants will be open until dusk. No word if the hydrants will be open again on Tuesday.

The city also reminds everyone that there is a water park at Florence near Burrell.

If you would like to request a fire hydrant be opened during warm weather, please contact the Public Services Department at (269) 337-8148. When possible staff will coordinate with residents so that this can be done safely without harm to people, property, or the water system.