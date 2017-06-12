Kent County Youth Fair purchases new fairgrounds

Posted 2:45 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:46PM, June 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A county youth fair in Michigan has announced the purchase of new fairgrounds.

A news release from the Kent County Youth Agricultural Association on Monday announces its purchase of the 140-acre Deer Run Golf Club in Lowell. The association is the sponsoring organization of the Kent County Youth Fair.

The new property is expected to be converted into fairgrounds, a meeting center and campground for community events and private parties.

The Kent County Youth Fair has been held at its current location in Lowell since 1934. Association President Jon Bieneman says the fair gives youth exposure to agriculture and animals.

The purchase agreement states the association will officially acquire the property in spring 2019. The transaction’s terms will be finalized at closing, which is expected to take place in September.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s