Kent County Youth Fair purchases new fairgrounds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A county youth fair in Michigan has announced the purchase of new fairgrounds.

A news release from the Kent County Youth Agricultural Association on Monday announces its purchase of the 140-acre Deer Run Golf Club in Lowell. The association is the sponsoring organization of the Kent County Youth Fair.

The new property is expected to be converted into fairgrounds, a meeting center and campground for community events and private parties.

The Kent County Youth Fair has been held at its current location in Lowell since 1934. Association President Jon Bieneman says the fair gives youth exposure to agriculture and animals.

The purchase agreement states the association will officially acquire the property in spring 2019. The transaction’s terms will be finalized at closing, which is expected to take place in September.